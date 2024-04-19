Police investigating fatal "industrial accident" at South El Paso railyard

A death during an "industrial accident" at a South El Paso railyard Thursday is under investigation by the El Paso Police Department, authorities said.

The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating the death at a railyard located at 805 Santa Fe Street, El Paso Police Department officials said.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Police investigating fatal "industrial accident" at railyard