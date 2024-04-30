Police investigating fatal crash between tow truck and car Monday in Hillsdale

The incident remains under investigation with the Michigan State Police Jackson Post.

HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale City Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred in the early afternoon of Monday, April 29.

Emergency personnel were dispatched Monday afternoon to the intersection of Industrial Road and Carleton Road on the north end of Hillsdale for a report that a tow truck had struck a passenger car.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the passenger car was stopped on Industrial Road and entered Carleton Road where the crash occurred. The car driver was pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Hillsdale City Police Chief Scott Hephner said Tuesday morning that the deceased driver’s family was notified Monday but authorities were not releasing names yet.

Hephner said Michigan State Police accident reconstruction experts were called to assist with the crash investigation and determine speeds at the time of the crash.

Carleton Road (M-99) was closed for hours while investigators worked the scene and traffic was temporarily diverted down secondary service roads around the crash site.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Police investigating fatal crash April 29 in Hillsdale