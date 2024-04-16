Police investigating double shooting in Boston

Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in Boston’s South End late Monday night.

Officers responding to a shot spotter activation in the area of San Juan and West Brookline streets around 11:15 p.m. found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

