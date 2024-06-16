Police investigating double shooting of 6-year-old and an adult in Milwaukee

Two people – one adult and a 6-year-old child – were shot in Milwaukee on Saturday by Butterfly Park.

Both are expected to survive the shooting that happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Meinecke Ave. in Milwaukee, police said.

The child and a 37-year-old adult were taken to a local hospital, according to law enforcement.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the double shooting and are searching for unknown suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the P3 app.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police investigating double shooting of child and adult in Milwaukee