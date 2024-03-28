Police investigating double homicide in Manchester; nearby schools cancel activities

A double homicide investigation is underway in Manchester Thursday, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Deputies and BCI are at the scene at Adams and Sixth streets. Deputies have not stated how many people were shot.

Deputies believe it to be an isolated incident. BCI and deputies are still at the scene investigating.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Maysville Police Department in Kentucky, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police are working with law enforcement in Ohio to locate the suspect.

“Please use caution as authorities are trying to locate this individual,” the Maysville Police Department said on its Facebook page. “The individual is known to be in the Maysville and Mason County area.”

The post said the suspect was armed and dangerous.

West Union Junior and Senior High School have canceled all baseball and softball games. Adams County Valley Schools canceled all activities scheduled for Thursday. All district schools are closed this week for spring break.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

