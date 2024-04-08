Police investigating after deputy shoots woman in Seminole, officials say

Police are investigating after officials say a Pinellas County deputy shot a woman in Seminole on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was near the 14000 block of 95th Avenue North in Seminole, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said no deputies were injured. St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said the person who was shot was a woman, and her condition was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check tampabay.com for updates.