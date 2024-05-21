Police investigating death in West Lubbock

Lubbock police are in West Lubbock to investigate a death, according to a police news release issued just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

According to LPD, officers were called out at 11:32 a.m. to the 5200 block of 8thStreet in response to a person who had died. Other information, including the person's identity and circumstances around their death, were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more information becomes available.

