Police investigating death in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the circumstances behind the death of a male subject on Sunday evening, April 14, police said in an alert sent out to media.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, police were sent out to check on a male subject, no age given, who was walking in and out of traffic at Alameda Avenue and San Marcial Street in South-Central El Paso. That is in the area north of the Chamizal National Memorial.

Police investigating a person’s death in South-Central El Paso at Alameda and San Marcial on Sunday, April 14. Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

The subject was taken into custody and and transported to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police did not release any other information.

TxDOT said that Alameda is shut down at Luna Street for police activity. Clearing time is until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

