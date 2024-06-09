Police investigating death of New Hampshire man from 1-290 crash in Worcester

WORCESTER — State Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash Saturday on I-290.

Robert Petterson, 56, of Farmington, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the 1:40 p.m. crash. Petterson was driving a Harley Davidson westbound that was hit by a 2020 Honda CRV that was in the left lane, according to a preliminary investigation.

The driver of the CRV, whose name wasn't released, was not injured, according to police.

The Worcester County District Attorney's office is assisting with the investigation.

