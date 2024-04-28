DA: Apparent murder-suicide at Lowell apartment under investigation

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place at an apartment in Lowell on Saturday morning.

Lowell police received a 911 call from a man at a Warren Street apartment around 6:39 a.m. who told officers he had shot his wife and child and still had firearms, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Officers immediately responded to the home and located the deceased woman and female child. The DA’s office says the male caller was also found dead inside the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Lowell Police Department. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and causes of death.

The identities of the deceased will not be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

