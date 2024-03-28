Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old infant at a New Berlin day care home

NEW BERLIN - Police have begun an investigation into the death of an infant at a New Berlin in-home day care center this week, though authorities have not implicated the owners with any crime as of Thursday.

In a news release, New Berlin Police Capt. Steve Thompson said the 4-month-old boy was found on Tuesday unconscious and not breathing at the home in the 2700 block of 130th Street. Police and rescuers were sent in response to a 911 call at about 3:27 p.m.

After life-saving measures by first responders at the scene, the boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, where he was pronounced dead. The cause was not specified, and no information of what preceded the emergency call was released by authorities.

Police also did not identify the business, but, according to Google Maps, a residential day care business called CJ's Child Care operates on that block. In the release, Thompson noted that parents of the children present at the time were made aware of what had happened.

Police did not immediately respond Thursday for more information about the nature of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 4-month-old boy dies at New Berlin day care, police investigating