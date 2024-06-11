Police investigating deadly shooting in Newton

A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Newton, sources tell Channel 9′s Dave Faherty.

It happened around 4 p.m. in downtown Newton near S. Brady Avenue and E. A Street. The shooting happened at a stop sign outside of a bank, but the bank wasn’t involved in the situation, a source said.

The Newton Police Department identified the victim as 51-year-old Kelvin Jerome England.

Bricson Cliffton Lineberger, 28, has been arrested and charged with felony murder in connection with this incident.

Lineberger is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center without bond.

His first appearance is set for Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities haven’t released any other details on what led to the shooting yet.

