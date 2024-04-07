Police investigating deadly shooting in La Mesa

TechCrunch

Enterprises and other large organizations have long been a lucrative and obvious target for cybercriminals, but in recent years -- thanks to more sophisticated breach techniques and the rise of AI -- small and medium businesses are now also very much on the map. Now Coro -- one of the startups building tools specifically for smaller businesses -- is announcing a big round of funding after seeing its recurring revenues shoot up 300% in the last year. Up to now, the New York–based Coro has focused squarely on the U.S. market -- no surprise, given that there are more than 33 million SMBs in that country alone -- but with this round, the startup wants to scale its business internationally, starting with Europe.