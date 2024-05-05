Police investigating dead body found in Manchester, NH

Police are investigating a dead person found in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to Lincoln Street and Auburn Street.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

