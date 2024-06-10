Police investigating Dauphin Co. hit & run; one pedestrian injured

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Bureau Police are investigating a hit & run that left one pedestrian injured.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, units were dispatched on Sunday, May 26 to the 500 block of South Arlington Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police located the victim and provided aid. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for care after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that witnesses on the scene described the striking vehicle as a white or light green four-door SUV. The suspect’s vehicle may be missing an antenna and part of the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Ofc Leggore at cleggore@lowerpaxton-pa.gov or call 717-558-6900.

