Police investigating Central Falls shooting. What to know.

CENTRAL FALLS – A 24-year-old man was shot and injured late Wednesday night, according to Central Fall police.

At 11:40 p.m., reports of shots fired brought police to 122 Lincoln Road where they found bullet casings in the road, Central Falls police Maj. Christopher Reed said in a news release.

While there, he said, police gathered information about a car that had left the shooting scene.

Soon after they arrived on scene, police learned a young man had arrived at Miriam Hospital with a gunshot wound, Reed said. The 24-year old said he had been shot on Lincoln Avenue and he was driven to the hospital by friends. The wound was non life-threatening, Reed said.

An investigation continues. Detectives urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact police by calling them at (401) 727-7411 or by reaching them anonymously via the department's tips line at (401) 727-7420.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Central Falls shooting leaves 24-year-old injured, police investigating