Police investigating after car crashes into adult entertainment store

Collision damage to Romantix adult store on Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek on Monday, May 13, 2024.

BATTLE CREEK — Police are investigating after a car crashed into Romantix Sunday morning in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek police were called to the adult entertainment store, 686 W. Michigan Ave., at 6:56 a.m. Sunday on a report of a crash with injuries. Officers arrived to find that an eastbound 2021 Hyundai car had left the road and crashed through the west wall of the building, stopping fully inside.

Police found a 33-year-old Battle Creek man, the suspected driver, a short distance away with the help of witnesses. He had minor injuries, police said.

Officers took the man into custody on suspicion of impaired driving. He was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for testing and medical evaluation.

There was no one else in the car, and no one inside the business, at the time of the crash, police said.

