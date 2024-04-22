Police investigating burglary in Glastonbury possibly linked to similar crimes in other towns

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a convenience mart in Glastonbury on Monday believed to possibly be linked to other similar crimes in the area.

Officers just before 3:40 a.m. responded to Chestnut Mart at 2749 Main St. after the burglary alarm was tripped, according to Lt. Kevin Szydlo of the Glastonbury Police Department.

Police found that the front glass door was shattered and cigarettes had been stolen from inside, Szydlo said in a statement.

The scene was processed by the police department’s Investigations Division.

“Investigators continue to work with area law enforcement partners to determine if the burglary is linked to similar incidents in the region,” Szydlo said.

The break-in comes after police in Cromwell said they responded to the report of a robbery and an attempted break-in at two convenience stores and gas stations just before the burglary in Glastonbury. Cromwell police said three individuals robbed a convenience store on West Street before trying to break into another store nearby.

The individuals in Cromwell were seen leaving both crime scenes in a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on the burglary in Glastonbury has been asked to contact the Investigation Division at 860-633-8301.