Police investigating burglary at Dollar General in Clayton County
Forest Park police are looking for burglary suspects.
Over the weekend, police investigated a crime scene at a Dollar General in the 4400 Block of Jonesboro Road.
Police did a property check at the location and found shattered glass on the property.
Officers searched the scene for a suspect but they did not find one.
At this time, police are classifying this as a burglary.
After the investigation was completed, it appeared that cigarettes were the only item taken from the store.
CSI was contacted for processing purposes in hopes of finding fingerprints or other identifying information.
The investigation is ongoing.
