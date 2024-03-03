Police investigating after body reportedly found near river in Troy

WHIO Staff

Troy police are investigating after a body was reportedly found near the Great Miami River Sunday afternoon.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed Troy police are responding to a call reporting a body found near the river.

The body was reportedly found close to Ebberts Road, according to initial reports.

