Police investigating after body reportedly found near river in Troy
Troy police are investigating after a body was reportedly found near the Great Miami River Sunday afternoon.
Miami County dispatchers confirmed Troy police are responding to a call reporting a body found near the river.
>> ‘Targeted attack;’ USPS mail carrier shot and killed in Ohio
The body was reportedly found close to Ebberts Road, according to initial reports.
News Center 7 has crew on the scene and we will continue updating this story as we learn more.