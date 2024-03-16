Police investigating assault that left man seriously injured in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured when someone assaulted him with a large piece of wood, according to police.

Police responded to the area of Rail Trail between S Main Street and South Street for a report of an assault on Friday, Chambersburg Police said in a report. A passerby found the man leaning over and he was bleeding heavily from his face.

Woman tries forcing her way into Hershey Elementary School, leads officers on chase, police report

Police report that an investigation revealed that the man was hit over his head by a large piece of wood and he was seriously injured.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Morning Weather

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact police at (717) 264-4131.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.