Police investigating apparent homicide-suicide outside of Springfield

Nokomis Police are continuing to investigate an apparent homicide-suicide at the Dollar General store at 415 N. Spruce St. from Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, the found Summer Eller, 22, an employee of the store, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Police Chief Talon Burton said in a news release.

Remains found near highway identified as missing Springfield woman

Police also found Jason Devaisher, 46, inside the store. Devaisher had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Devaisher was Eller's estranged boyfriend.

The investigation suggested that Devaisher walked to the back of the store just before closing time, confronted Eller and shot her before turning the gun on himself.

The Dollar General is the former Kroger, which closed in 2021.

Nokomis is 55 minutes southeast of Springfield, in Montgomery County.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Police: Dollar General shooting outside of Springfield was homicide-suicide