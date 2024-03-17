Police investigating afternoon shooting at Columbia apartment complex

A woman was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Columbia Police Department.

At about 1 p.m., an investigation was launched by officers who responded to the Colony Apartments, and remained at the scene more than 90 minutes later, police said. That’s in the 6400 block of Bailey Street, by the intersection of West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road, not far from the intersection of Harden Street and Colonial Drive.

The victim suffered a lower body injury, according to police. Medical staff told officers the victim was in stable condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

There have been multiple shootings, including some fatal, in recent years at the Colony Apartments.

During a March 2 shooting at the apartment complex, a man was hit by gunfire in the upper body and was in critical condition when he was taken to an area hospital, police said.

A woman was killed in a shooting at the apartment complex in December 2022, police said.