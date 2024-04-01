Police investigating after 3 found dead with ‘bodily trauma’ in Northland home

A man, woman and child were found dead with “apparent bodily trauma” in a home in Kansas City’s Northland Monday, police said.

The relationship between the three or how they died was not immediately known.

Officers were called to the 8300 block of NW 90th Street on a welfare check after a family member called 911 around 9:45 a.m. with a report that the child, a boy, had not arrived at school and that the woman had not arrived at work, said Sgt. Phil DiMartino with the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers entered the home and found the three bodies inside, he said. Investigators could be seen going door to door in the neighborhood surrounding the residence Monday afternoon.

“If anyone has seen anything, if anyone knows anything, please call us or the TIPS hotline,” DiMartino said. “Anything is appreciated.”

Anyone with information about the deaths may contact investigators by calling 816-474-TIPS.