22-year-old woman shot, killed in car with toddler inside in ‘targeted shooting’ in NW Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a young woman dead in Northwest Atlanta.

According to APD, a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed while driving outside an apartment complex Center Street in Atlanta around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon officers’ arrival, police found the woman dead at the scene. Further investigation by police found that the shooting actually happened nearby at a corner store. The store also had surveillance cameras at the location.

The driver of the vehicle then drove down the street, to Hollywood Road and Gun Club Road, to call 911. That’s where the woman was pronounced dead, after police arrived.

Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith from APD told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that the surveillance video shows how the incident happened.

“From the surveillance video that we viewed, the vehicle was traveling down Center Street and three males opened fire as the vehicle drives by, striking the vehicle,” Smith said.

Smith said the woman who was killed was a passenger in the car, along with her young child, a toddler.

No one else in the car was injured, according to police.

After the shooting, the driver drove away to find a safe place to call for help, which is why police were called to Hollywood Road, APD said.

“Right now, we’re going through the video footage,” to look for more leads in the case, Smith said.

Police confirmed the child in the car was the victim’s, and they are about two or three years old.

At this time, police are still working to determine a motive and the victim’s identity has not been released.

The APD Homicide Unit is still on the scene and the shooting remains under investigation.

