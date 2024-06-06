Police investigating murder-suicide in Belmont

Police say a murder-suicide investigation is underway after medical personnel found two people dead Tuesday afternoon in Belmont.

The call came in before 4 p.m. at an apartment on Catawba Street near Chronicle Street.

Gaston County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that two people were dead.

Officials confirmed at about 5:30 p.m. that the victims were involved in a murder-suicide that appears to be domestic-related.

On Thursday, Belmont police identified the victims as 61-year-old Roseanne Hayes and 60-year-old Marshall Lee McRoberts. Police said they were both shot, but the department didn’t identify the shooter.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and spotted multiple police officers at the Chronicle Mill.

Few details have been made available at this time.

If you’re struggling or considering suicide, please call 988 for help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

