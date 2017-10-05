Police investigated sex abuse claims against Edward Heath made by dead people

A police force investigated paedophile allegations against Sir Edward Heath made by the relatives of at least one dead person.

A report published on Thursday by Wiltshire police following a two-year inquiry costing £1.5 million is expected to include at least one claim effectively made from beyond the grave.

Critics of the Wiltshire Police investigation said it was ‘questionable’ that resources had been spent investigating claims of abuse of a dead person by a man who himself died more than a decade ago.

The ‘closed summary’ report is expected to contain more than 40 allegations of abuse against the former prime minister, who is unable to defend his name.

But about a quarter are understood to have been made by ‘third parties’ - complainants who had not been abused themselves. The Telegraph is aware of at least one case where a complaint was lodged on behalf of a dead person.

Police interviewed the widow of Stephen Maloney, who was a victim of sexual abuse during time spent in a notorious children’s home in south London, over claims Heath had also assaulted him on his yacht the Morning Cloud.

Kim Maloney has also claimed her husband was abused by Jimmy Savile, the disgraced television presenter and one of Britain’s most prolific paedohpiles.

Mrs Maloney has posted on Twitter of helping Wiltshire’s Operation Conifer with its inquiries. In December, Mrs Maloney posted in response to a query from a friend over whether she had been in contact with Operation Conifer: “Been speaking to them for long time.”

She has repeatedly tweeted the claims that Heath abused her husband such as: “My hubby went on so called sailing holidays to jersey... Lots abused.”

On January 25 last year, she tweeted claims he had also been abused by Savile. She posted: “My hubby abused by savile heath and others still no justice.”

At her home in Cardiff, Miss Maloney said: “He [Stephen] told me about the abuse about five years ago when we got together.

“He passed away four years ago and I felt it was my duty to go to the police. It all happened when Edward Heath took him on sailing holidays to Jersey.”

Mrs Maloney handed to detectives a box of files, which included the Heath allegations. Mrs Maloney added: “I think it will be mentioned in the report from Wiltshire police tomorrow.”

Mr Maloney, who died aged 55 in 2014, was abused during stints in the notorious Shirley Oaks children’s home in south east London. The Shirley Oaks Survivors Association confirmed Mr Maloney had been a victim during his time in the home in 1969 and in 1971. Raymond Stevenson, spokesman for the group, said: “We have spoken to Wiltshire police about related matters.”

Peter Batey, a trustee of the Sir Edward Heath Foundation, said: “It is troubling that the police have been investigating claims from one dead person about another dead person.

“It is questionable whether this is a good use of public money.”

Mr Batey, who was Heath’s private secretary between 1982 and 1986, added: “The allegations are ludicrous. But the details of times and dates have been with held from us. It is a Kafka-esque situation of not knowing what exactly he is being accused of and when.”

Operation Conifer was launched in August 2015 with a public appeal for ‘victims’ to come forward made out side Heath’s Salisbury home, Arundells.

The report - as previously disclosed by The Telegraph - will stop far short of concluding he was a paedophile but say that some of the allegations cannot be disproved and would have merited interviewing Heath.

Mike Veale, Wiltshire’s chief constable, has urged the media not to speculate on the contents of the report ahead of its publication although details have been widely leaked.

Mr Veale has insisted the inquiry is proportionate.