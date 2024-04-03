Police investigate after woman’s car vanishes after crash

ST. LOUIS – It was near Calvary Cemetery this past Saturday night where Joy Collins last saw her car.

“It just vanished,” Collins said.

She took pictures of how she left it roadside after her power steering went out and she crashed into a tree.

“I thought it was OK on an Easter Sunday. I thought everyone was at home celebrating the holiday,” she said. “The tow truck company I wanted to get it was not working that day.”

Her friend said he came to check it out and to help arrange for it to be towed Monday, when he said a random tow truck driver pulled up.

“He had a flyer. He said if you guys want to sell the car, you can get in contact with me and sell the car and I said, ‘No, she doesn’t want to sell the car; she just wants to get it towed away from here,’” he said. “Then when I came back, (the car) was totally gone.”

Identity revealed for ‘Lincoln County Jane Doe’ after 46 years

FOX 2 called the number on the flyer. The man who answered remembered the car and the interaction but said he didn’t tow it. He added that if he was interested in stealing it, he certainly wouldn’t have left a flyer.

The St. Louis City tow lot confirmed that the city did not tow Collins’ car. FOX 2 learned the city towing process is to first have the Streets Department inspect and sticker the vehicle. The car is re-inspected after seven days. If it has not moved, it will be tagged to be towed.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirms it’s now investigating the car as stolen, with the theft having occurred between 10 a.m. on March 31 and 9:30 a.m. on April 1.

“It had to be a tow truck, a flat bed, to move this vehicle,” Collins said.

Collins said police told her they plan on visiting nearby junkyards to try to track it down. We’ll stay on top of what investigators find.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.