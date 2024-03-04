Police investigate two shootings in Miami Gardens, reports say. Here’s what we know

Miami Gardens police are investigating two shootings Monday morning, according to reports.

One person was airlifted to the hospital after being shot before 1 a.m. in the area of 21000 NW 38th Ave., WSVN 7 News reported.

Footage from the TV station showed several police vehicles and a black car being towed away from a residential neighborhood.

Later, several people were taken to the hospital after dozens of shots were fired before 2:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 199th Street and Seventh Avenue, the TV station reported.

Investigators placed dozens of yellow evidence markers on the pavement, the TV station’s footage showed.

A woman who lives in the area told WSVN she thought she was in a war zone.

“It was very scary,” she said. “The first thing I did was go to the floor.”

It was not immediately known exactly how many people were taken to the hospital.

Miami Gardens police had not responded to the Herald’s inquiries as of 8:30 a.m.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys at 305 471-8477 or visit crimestoppers305.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.