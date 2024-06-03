Police investigate triple shooting in Dutchtown

ST. LOUIS – Three men were shot in St. Louis City’s Dutchtown neighborhood late Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred prior to 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Klocke Street.

Two victims arrived at a local hospital on their own. The third victim went in an ambulance.

No other information has been disclosed as of the initial publication of this story.

