Police investigate tiger sighting near University of Cincinnati; zoo tigers accounted for

Police in southwest Ohio confirmed they were investigating a report of possible tiger sighting near the University of Cincinnati on Monday morning.

"We did receive a call for a possible sighting of something that resembled a tiger," Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) spokesperson Jonathan Cunningham told USA TODAY. "Our officers did check the area with nothing found."

A UC Department of Public Safety dispatcher, whose agency assisted CPD in the search for several hours, said police received the call about 3 a.m.

The school is just south of the city's Clifton neighborhood, about 5 miles north of downtown Cincinnati.

Zoo: Both tigers accounted for

Cincinnati Zoo Communications Director Michelle Curley told USA TODAY all tigers at the zoo had been accounted for.

The zoo is located less than a mile from the university.

"Our tigers are safe and sound and at the Zoo," Curley said of the park's two tigers.

Residents being asked to avoid area

As of about 8:45 a.m. local time Monday, Cunningham said, police had not located a tiger and no additional sightings had been reported.

People had been asked to avoid the area while officers investigated.

This is a developing story.

