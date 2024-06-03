Police investigate tiger sighting near University of Cincinnati; zoo tigers accounted for
Police in southwest Ohio confirmed they were investigating a report of possible tiger sighting near the University of Cincinnati on Monday morning.
"We did receive a call for a possible sighting of something that resembled a tiger," Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) spokesperson Jonathan Cunningham told USA TODAY. "Our officers did check the area with nothing found."
A UC Department of Public Safety dispatcher, whose agency assisted CPD in the search for several hours, said police received the call about 3 a.m.
The school is just south of the city's Clifton neighborhood, about 5 miles north of downtown Cincinnati.
Zoo: Both tigers accounted for
Cincinnati Zoo Communications Director Michelle Curley told USA TODAY all tigers at the zoo had been accounted for.
The zoo is located less than a mile from the university.
"Our tigers are safe and sound and at the Zoo," Curley said of the park's two tigers.
Residents being asked to avoid area
As of about 8:45 a.m. local time Monday, Cunningham said, police had not located a tiger and no additional sightings had been reported.
People had been asked to avoid the area while officers investigated.
This is a developing story.
Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Report of tiger loose in Cincinnati, police searching area