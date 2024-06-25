Police investigate theft at Las Vegas Strip mall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigated a theft at a mall on the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday when officers received reports of a possible robbery inside the Fashion Show Mall, police stated.

Police told 8 News Now that when officers arrived they learned that several people who were “wearing dark clothing” entered a jewelry store and allegedly took several items.

Earlier reports of gunfire in the area were unsubstantiated, according to police.

