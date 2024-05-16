Police investigate suspicious death in Southwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after police found a dead man in Southwest Portland Wednesday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded just before 11 a.m. on reports of a death in a home near Southwest Garden Home Road and Southwest 71 Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man dead.

PSU president: Library restoration likely to exceed $1 million

Officials said that homicide detectives were called in based on evidence found at the scene. However, police said they aren’t looking for any suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact police.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.