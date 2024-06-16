Police investigate suspicious death in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious death investigation is underway after police found a dead woman in Northwest Portland late Sunday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest Kearney Street. When they arrived, they found a woman deceased.

The circumstances leading up to the woman’s death are currently under investigation.

No further information, including the identity of the victim or her cause of death, has been released at this time.

If anyone has information in this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates.

