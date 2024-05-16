Police investigate 'suspicious death' in midtown Santa Fe neighborhood

May 15—Santa Fe police are investigating what officials called a "suspicious death" of a woman who was found Wednesday morning in a midtown neighborhood.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said the Santa Fe Police Department has not yet ruled the death a homicide.

Officers responded to an emergency call at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Calle Lorca, where there are two apartment complexes, San Miguel Court and Evergreen Apartments. They discovered the body of a woman who "appeared to have been exposed to the elements for some time," the department said in a news release Wednesday evening.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident," the release states. "This case remains active and is being investigated as a suspicious death."

Ortiz declined to provide details about the deceased woman or the circumstances surrounding her death. The news release did not include her name, age or suspected cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information about the woman's death to call the department at 505-428-3710 or to call Detective Francisco Alvarado at 505-955-5251.