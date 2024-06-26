Police investigate suspect after dead baby found near northwest Missouri lake

Police have identified a suspect in connection to an infant found dead near a northwest Missouri lake.

An employee at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park in Maryville discovered the body over Memorial Day weekend as they were doing routine maintenance in a remote area of the park. Police have identified a person of interest and are awaiting DNA analysis from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The park employee called police just before 11 a.m. May 25 and officers responded shortly after to secure the scene.

Maryville police did not identify the suspect and no charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. Mike Stolte, interim police chief, said the suspect is not local to Maryville.

The identity and approximate age of the deceased male infant has not been released. No other information about the investigation was available Wednesday.

“Once the DNA and autopsy results are received, the case will be forwarded to the Nodaway County Prosecutor’s Office,” Stolte said in a statement.

The City of Maryville will hold a graveside memorial service to honor the deceased baby 1 p.m. June 27th at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1649 N. Main Street in Maryville.

“This memorial is a heartfelt effort by the community to provide the love and respect every child deserves,” Stolte said in a statement.

The Maryville Police Department urges anyone with information about the baby’s death to contact the department at 660-562-3209.