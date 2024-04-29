Police investigate a string of crimes in Central Park

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Thousands of people headed to Central Park on Sunday, where the police have been investigating four separate incidents, including robberies and sexual assault.

The latest incident happened on Saturday around 1 p.m. a tourist was sitting on a bench with his camera equipment when it was snatched by a suspect who fled eastbound on Fifth Avenue.

“It’s alarming; I don’t know what the crime rate is here in New York City,” said a tourist who didn’t want to be identified.

On Friday, two incidents took place. The first one happened at six in the morning. That’s when three suspects attacked a 41-year-old man while he was taking pictures in the park. One of the attackers took a gun out and put it on his head. The victim was punched in the face and taken to the hospital. The three suspects fled by moped.

Then, later that evening, at 10 p.m., two people pulled a gun on a 25-year-old male and tried to grab his phone. Certain Parkgoers were extra cautious today.

Mehr Kaur, a long island resident visiting the park said, “Makes me want to grip my phone a little tighter, i don’t know it doesn’t feel very safe all the time.”



On Thursday evening, a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by a suspect, who also took her phone and wallet. Although increased police activity was seen in Central Park, some people believe it may not be the solution.

“I guess it’s hard for a police officer to spot it, no one is going to rob in front of the police” said Michael Tabz a New York city resident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

