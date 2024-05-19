Police investigate southeast Albuquerque shooting that left man dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Albuquerque. Officers were dispatched to reports of shots being fired in the area of Ortiz Drive south of Zuni Road SE on Sunday morning.

Police saw a vehicle leaving the scene, and when they stopped the vehicle, they found a man who was bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his wound.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. to start an investigation

