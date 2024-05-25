Police investigate south side shooting

May 25—A man in his late 50s was shot in Santa Fe Saturday afternoon.

Santa Fe Police received a call about shots fired near Morning Drive, a residential area on the south side of the city, around 3 p.m., said police Lt. Roberto Rodriguez.

An hour after the shooting, Rodriguez was waiting to hear whether the man, who had been transported to a hospital, was going to survive or not, Rodriguez said.

At that time, no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting but police had "several people on scene" who could be possible witnesses, Rodriguez said on his way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.