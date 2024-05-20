Police investigate shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced they are investigating a shots fired incident in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on May 18 around 8:56 p.m., officers were called to Dana and Grove Street for a report of several gunshots being fired.

Once on the scene, police said they found several spent shell casings near a house on Dana Street.

Officers noted no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

