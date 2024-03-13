Police investigate after shopper was assaulted during carjacking at Auburn Walmart

Mar. 13—AUBURN — Police are investigating a reported carjacking Tuesday night in the Walmart parking lot.

The driver told police a man approached him on the garden center side of the store on Mt. Auburn Avenue asking for a ride, according to Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle.

Shortly afterward, the man sprayed the driver with what was believed to be pepper spray, Cougle said.

The man assaulted the driver and took his car, which was reported to be a blue 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer sedan with the Maine registration 253JFB, the deputy chief said.

The man was described as a white male with facial hair and wearing dark clothing and a dark colored hat.

Anyone with information about the incident or who sees the stolen vehicle is being urged to call the Lewiston/Auburn 911 Communications Center at 784-6421 ext. 1.

