Police investigate shooting in east High Point

Apr. 29—HIGH POINT — Police are investigating a shooting in east High Point Sunday night that left a man with serious injuries.

At about 11:25 p.m. High Point Police Department officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1700 block of Cedrow Drive. Officers found a 22-year-old man from High Point with a gunshot wound.

The man, whose named wasn't released as of Monday afternoon, is in serious condition. Further details weren't released.

Police ask anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.