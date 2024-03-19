A 911 caller led Titusville Police officers to discover the body of a man shot to death in an apartment late Friday.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. at an apartment home in the 600 block of Timber Trace Lane.

Titusville police investigating shooting death of 32-year-old man. FILE.

Police said someone called 911 to report that the man — identified as Zaavan Brown, 32, of Titusville — was in the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. Police would not say who was questioned in the case or if a weapon was found at the scene of the shooting.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. Police questioned witnesses but did not disclose any further information about the case.

“Preliminary evidence revealed this was an isolated incident,” Titusville Police Spokesperson Amy Matthews said in a statement issued Monday.

Family members said that police had not given them details about the case.

"We haven't heard anything," said Helen Hayes, Brown's grandmother. "He was a good person, but I don't know about what happened; they haven't told us."

An autopsy was set for this week.

The shooting death is the 12th reported homicide of the year to take place in Brevard County.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jdgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Police investigate shooting death of Titusville man