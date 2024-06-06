Police investigate shooting at Coral Gables condo building near high school

Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting at a Coral Gables condominium building Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at the Gables Ponce building at 320 Granello Avenue, said Detective Argemis Colome, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

The building is very close to Coral Gables Senior High School. The school was briefly locked down as a precaution, but has since been lifted, said Miami-Dade school district spokesman Elmo Lugo.

