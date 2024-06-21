Armed and dangerous man wanted in Chester County homicide

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.

On Monday, deputies responded to a shooting at Ramsey Grove Apartments on Flint Street.

At the scene, they found a man deceased.

On Friday, deputies announced that 44-year-old Carlton Wallace Dixon was wanted in the case.

Dixon is facing murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes charges.

Deputies said Dixon is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433.

