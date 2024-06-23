Police investigate shooting in Boston’s Harbor Point neighborhood

An extensive search was underway after a person was shot Saturday night in the Harbor Point Neighborhood in Dorchester.

Boston Police say they received a report at about 9:00 p.m. that the victim was shot near 80 Westwind Road, which is near the waterfront in Dorchester.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers could be seen searching on foot around Boston Harborwalk near UMass Boston.

“No arrests have been made at this time and it is an ongoing investigation,” said police in a statement to Boston 25.

Several police cruisers, with flood lights on, could be seen searching the area.

