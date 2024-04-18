Police investigate 'serious' rollover crash near Indiana Avenue and Scott Street

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department is investigating a rollover crash near Indiana Avenue and Scott Street, causing two individuals to be taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to a call around 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18. The Fatal Crash Team continues to investigate the scene. SBPD asks that residents stay clear of the area until the investigation is complete.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Two people taken to hospital after "serious" rollover crash