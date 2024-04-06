Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Brockton crash

Police in Brockton are investigating a serious crash that left a man with apparent life-threatening injuries.

It happened Saturday at 88 North Main Street at 8:52 a.m., according to Brockton Police.

“Brockton Fire and EMS arrived at the scene to render aid to the 50-year-old male victim. Brewster Ambulance transported him to the hospital with severe and possibly life-threatening injuries,” according to a statement from police.

“State Police Detectives have joined Brockton Detectives in investigating this case. It remains an active scene,” said police.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed on the scene.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit and a detective unit for Plymouth County are also involved in the investigation, according to a state police spokesman.

A nearby utility pole was knocked over in the crash and a nearby building appeared damaged in the crash.

Brockton Police say this car hit a man who is now on his way to a local hospital @boston25 a light pole was also knocked down pic.twitter.com/iyOFYdzC6l — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) April 6, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

