Police investigate reports of shooting on westside of Dayton

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Around 2 p.m., Dayton police officers and medics were dispatched to the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue on reports of a shooting.

The dispatcher said multiple crews responded to the scene.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt in this shooting.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This is the second reported shooting Dayton police responded to Sunday afternoon.

