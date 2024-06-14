Police investigate reports of man soliciting sex from boys near schools

Police say this black sedan is at the center of an investigation surrounding a man trying to solicit sex from boys near North College Hill Schools.

After receiving reports from parents of a man trying to solicit sex from minors, North College Hill police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police said there have been multiple contacts in North College Hill and the surrounding area, specifically concentrated around North College Hill schools.

Parents have reported that a man in his 20s to 30s with short hair has been driving around in a dark sedan trying to solicit sex from boys, police said in a news release.

Police are asking parents of boys who walk to school for summer classes to speak with their children to see if this man or vehicle has approached them. Officials said parents should also consider escorting their kids to school

Police said the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions. Anyone with information is urged to contact 513-521-7171.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police investigate reports of man soliciting sex from boys